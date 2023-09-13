Hull City to assess African duo Jean Michel Seri and Adama Traore after wasted international trip

Liam Rosenior will have to make a late assessment on Adama Traore and Jean Michel Seri when they return from their abandoned international in Abidjan, but the Hull City coach is confident his team will be refreshed and raring to go when they emerge from the international break.

Hull have drawn the short straw this week, forced to kick-off on Friday night to accommodate their rugby league housemates Hull FC. They face last season's play-off finalists Coventry City.

With a number of players away on international duty – and Traore and Seri as far away as the Ivory Coast – it makes for rushed preparations.

Tuesday's scheduled friendly between Seri's Ivory Coast and Traore's Mali fell foul of heavy rain at half-time so the amount of football in his players' legs should not be a concern for Rosenior, but he will have to check how they are after a long-haul flight.

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Hull City's Jean Michael Seri

"I think it was something to do with the weather," said Rosenior. "I spoke to Mika (Seri) two or three days ago but they're on a flight now back to the country so we'll assess the tomorrow morning for training and decide whether they start or are on the bench but neither of them played minutes so they should be fresh enough."

Aaron Connolly was back in the Republic of Ireland squad, and James Furlong's international duty with country's under-21s means he is yet to meet up with his new team-mates after joining on deadline day.

Englishman Liam Delap and Iranian Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scored for their countries' junior sides.

For most of the squad, though, the emphasis has been on recharging batteries after a strong start to the season saw the Tigers take 10 points from their opening five games.

"It was needed," said Rosenior of the break, "certainly for me. It was a really busy (transfer) window, a lot of incomings, a lot of outgoings, a lot of hard work. The first five games we've had a lot of different challenges.

"The players put in a really good performance the last time we played (to win 1-0 at Leicester City) and deserved a well-earned break not just because of we won but the effort we put into pre-season, how professional they are and how they conduct themselves."

Ozan Tufan will miss the visit of the Sky Blues with the thigh injury he picked up before the break.

"Ozans working really hard," said his coach. "He's on the grass but not fully training yet."