Hull City transfer latest: Ex-Middlesbrough and Rotherham United loanee joins Tigers from Premier League outfit
Giles will provide a welcome fresh option on the left following Ruben Vinagre’s return to parent club Sporting Lisbon. He has since linked up with Italian side Hellas Verona.
Hull have an option to buy Giles permanently at the end of the season.
Head coach Liam Rosenior said: "I’m absolutely delighted that Ryan is joining the club and that he’s decided to come here.
"He’s a top full-back at this level and we want to improve and develop him with us.
"He’s going to make a huge difference to our team, give us balance and a real attacking threat on the left side of the pitch.
"He has played a lot of Championship games, brings experience of promotion pushes, fits into our style of play and has outstanding athletic ability and technical quality in the final third.
"I like attacking full-backs and Ryan is one of the best in the league.”
The Telford-born player excelled during a loan spell at Boro last term and was a vital cog for Michael Carrick’s side, who reached the play-off semi-finals.
His performances earned him a permanent move to newly-promoted Luton, who signed him in a £5m move from Wolves and beat off interest from Boro to land him on a full-time basis.
Giles has featured 14 times in all competitions for the Hatters this term, with his last Premier League appearance coming on Boxing Day at Sheffield United.
Prior to linking up with Boro, Giles also spent loan spells in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City – alongside the Millers - while also enjoying a productive stint in League One with Coventry City.
Giles was also linked with a loan return to Cardiff earlier in the transfer window.