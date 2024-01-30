Giles will provide a welcome fresh option on the left following Ruben Vinagre’s return to parent club Sporting Lisbon. He has since linked up with Italian side Hellas Verona.

Hull have an option to buy Giles permanently at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Liam Rosenior said: "I’m absolutely delighted that Ryan is joining the club and that he’s decided to come here.

New Hull City loan signing Ryan Giles. Picture courtesy of HCAFC.

"He’s a top full-back at this level and we want to improve and develop him with us.

"He’s going to make a huge difference to our team, give us balance and a real attacking threat on the left side of the pitch.

"He has played a lot of Championship games, brings experience of promotion pushes, fits into our style of play and has outstanding athletic ability and technical quality in the final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like attacking full-backs and Ryan is one of the best in the league.”

The Telford-born player excelled during a loan spell at Boro last term and was a vital cog for Michael Carrick’s side, who reached the play-off semi-finals.

His performances earned him a permanent move to newly-promoted Luton, who signed him in a £5m move from Wolves and beat off interest from Boro to land him on a full-time basis.

Giles has featured 14 times in all competitions for the Hatters this term, with his last Premier League appearance coming on Boxing Day at Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to linking up with Boro, Giles also spent loan spells in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City – alongside the Millers - while also enjoying a productive stint in League One with Coventry City.