Hull City transfer latest: Malian international midfielder Adama Traore finally completes his move to Tigers

The Malian international had been expected to join the Tigers for the entire summer after his contract with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor expired at the end of last season.

The widely-expected deal has now been officially confirmed and struck off, with the 26-year-old signing a two-year deal with an option of a further 12 months.

The free agent suffered a significant setback in the summer when he picked up a serious hamstring injury in training at the Tigers' training base in Cottingham.

It promises to be a busy final day of business at the MKM Stadium. The signing of midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas is expected to be confirmed, alongside young Chelsea starlet Xavier Simons, while some squad players could also leave to help balance the books.

Capped 30 times by Mali, Traore made 54 appearances during a two-year spell in Turkey, assisting nine goals.

He started his senior career in Mali with AS Bakaridjan before moving to France with Lille, making 24 appearances, and played

twice on loan at Belgian side Royal Mouscron.

Adama Traore.

He commanded a €14m transfer fee when signing for Ligue 1 club AS Monaco, where he stayed for five years from 2015 to 2020.

Netting five goals in 27 matches, he enjoyed loans at Portuguese and Belgian top division sides Rio Ave and Cercle Brugge and spent the

2019/20 season with Metz.

At international level, Traoré won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2015 FIFA Under-20 World Cup and played in the 2019 and 2022 Africa Cup