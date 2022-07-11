The Turkey international will travel to the Tigers’ pre-season training camp in Marbella to discuss personal terms ahead of undergoing a medical if all goes well.

Sinik and another prospective signing in Colombian striker Óscar Estupiñán - a free agent after leaving Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes were both at the Ataturk Stadium to watch City's 2-0 friendly loss to Fenerbahce on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the club have allowed Keane Lewis-Potter to return to the UK to discuss a move to Brentford ahead of completing a medical

Reports suggest that the initial fee is around £16m with a potential for a further £4m in add-ons. It would represent a club record fee for the Bees.

The proceeds from the sale will fund a recruitment drive for City, who are targeting several players, predominantly from Turkish football.

Mainly a left-sided player, Sinik made his debut for the national team in March and scored twice in his county's 6-0 Nations League win over Lithuania.

He featured 31 times at league level for Antalyaspor last season, scoring three times and mustering seven assists.