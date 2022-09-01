Hull City transfer latest: Tigers sign Chelsea midfielder Harvey Vale to make it signing number 16

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old, who was the subject of numerous offers from Championship clubs, has linked up with Blues team-mates Xavier Simons and Nathan Baxter in East Yorkshire.

His signing takes the number of new recruits at Hull in the summer window to 16.

The left-footed midfielder, 18, won Chelsea’s Academy Player of the Year last season and is highly regarded by the London club, with Hull convincing academy director Neil Bath that Vale's best interests were served by a move north.

Vale has made five senior appearances for Chelsea and was included among the substitutes in the recent 2-1 away defeat to Southampton.

Simons and Baxter have also joined the club on season-long loans with City having also completed deadline-day business to bring in Adama Traore and complete the deal to sign Greek international winger Dimitrios Pelkas.