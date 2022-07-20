Sinik had travelled to the Tigers’ recent pre-season training camp in Marbella to agree personal terms ahead of undergoing a medical after a deal was struck with Turkish Super Lig outfit Antalyaspor.

The transfer has now finally been signed off. It is a three-year deal with a one-year option.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mainly a left-sided player, Sinik made his debut for the national team in March and scored twice in his county's 6-0 Nations League win over Lithuania.

Turkish international winger Doğukan Sinik. Picture: Getty Images.

He featured 31 times at league level for Antalyaspor last season, scoring three times and mustering seven assists.