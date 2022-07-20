Hull City transfer latest: Tigers sign Turkish international winger

HULL CITY have completed the signing of Turkish international winger Doğukan Sinik - their seventh capture of the close season.

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 4:33 pm

Sinik had travelled to the Tigers’ recent pre-season training camp in Marbella to agree personal terms ahead of undergoing a medical after a deal was struck with Turkish Super Lig outfit Antalyaspor.

The transfer has now finally been signed off. It is a three-year deal with a one-year option.

Mainly a left-sided player, Sinik made his debut for the national team in March and scored twice in his county's 6-0 Nations League win over Lithuania.

Turkish international winger Doğukan Sinik. Picture: Getty Images.

He featured 31 times at league level for Antalyaspor last season, scoring three times and mustering seven assists.

Alongside Sinik, City have brought in Tobias Figueiredo, Ozan Tufan, Jean Michaël Seri, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Nathan Baxter and Óscar Estupiñán during the summer so far and are eyeing several other signings.

