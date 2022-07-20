Sinik had travelled to the Tigers’ recent pre-season training camp in Marbella to agree personal terms ahead of undergoing a medical after a deal was struck with Turkish Super Lig outfit Antalyaspor.
The transfer has now finally been signed off. It is a three-year deal with a one-year option.
Mainly a left-sided player, Sinik made his debut for the national team in March and scored twice in his county's 6-0 Nations League win over Lithuania.
He featured 31 times at league level for Antalyaspor last season, scoring three times and mustering seven assists.
Alongside Sinik, City have brought in Tobias Figueiredo, Ozan Tufan, Jean Michaël Seri, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Nathan Baxter and Óscar Estupiñán during the summer so far and are eyeing several other signings.