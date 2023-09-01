A BUSY deadline-day night has continued for Hull City following the loan signing of Fenerbahce teenage striker Bora Aydinlik.

MKM Stadium, home of Hull City AFC.

Born in Florida, Aydınlık, 18, moved to Turkey at a young age, joining Fenerbahçe in 2015.

After starting out as a left-back, he has been switched into a forward/winger and is viewed as a star in the making in Turkey.

He has represented Turkey at under-19 level.

The signing of Aydinlik follows on from the club’s £5m signing of Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene - around a week after he came to East Yorkshire to complete a medical.

The signing announcement had been delayed this week. Vila have inserted a buy-back clause into the deal and will have first refusal if Hull elect to sell the 21-year-old in the future. There is also an additional sell-on clause.

City have also been brought in Brighton left-back James Furlong on a three-year deal, with an option for a further year.

Outward wise, Oscar Estupinan - City's top-scorer last term - has left the Championship club to link up with ex-Tigers colleague Benjamin Tetteh at Ligue 1 outfit Metz.