HULL CITY have confirmed the signing of former Crystal Palace winger Jason Lokilo, who spent a spell earlier in his career at Doncaster Rovers.

The Belgian, 24, has penned a two-year deal with the Tigers, with the club holding an option for a third year.

Lokilo came through the academy at Anderlecht before moving to England, with the wingman making one first-team appearance for Palace as a youngster in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lokilo, who featured 39 times for Rovers in 2020-21 after a loan stint in the second half of the previous season, most recently played for Turkish side Istanbulspor where he made 16 appearances during the last campaign, scoring four goals for the Super Lig outfit.

New Hull City signing Jason Lokilo, pictured during his time at Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers. The winger has become City's second summer recruit. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

The wingman is City's second signing of the close season and follows on from the addition of Manchester City loan striker Liam Delap, who has joined for the 2023-24 campaign.

On the outgoing front, former Nottingham Forest defender Tobias Figueiredo has joined Brazilian outfit Fortaleza, while Tyler Smith and Callum Elder have linked up with Bradford City and Derby County respectively.

Hull are also reportedly close to signing former Wolves defender Ruben Vinagre, while the Championship club are looking at alternative goalkeeping options after ending their interest in Karl Darlow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad