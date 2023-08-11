All Sections
Hull City transfer news: Championship club line up move for Burnley's former MK Dons and Swindon Town midfielder Scott Twine

HULL CITY are closing in on a deal to sign Burnley attacking midfielder Scott Twine - after failing in their quest to lure him to East Yorkshire last summer.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 11th Aug 2023, 17:05 BST

The former MK Dons playmaker has been on City's radar for some time and he is set to join the club early next week on loan.

The Tigers are set for a busy final few weeks of the window, with other active targets including Derby County's Max Bird and Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, with Liam Rosenior also hoping to bring in a new goalkeeping option and another addition on the flanks.

Twine, 24, featured 18 times for Burnley last summer, scoring three goals. His prospects of game-time look limited in the new Premier League season with the Clarets having brought in several new players ahead of embarking on the new top-flight campaign.

Hull City are closing in on the loan signing of Burnley's Scott Twine, a player who interested them last summer. Picture: Getty.

Swindon-born Twine was named as League One's player of the year in 2021-22. It earned him a £4m move to Burnley.

Hull have had a comparatively quiet close-season so far, bringing in just four senior players.

Former loanee Aaron Connolly has joined on an initial one-year deal, while wingman Jason Lokilo has also joined.

Loan duo Liam Delap and Ruben Vinagre have also linked up with the club.

