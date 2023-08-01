HULL CITY manager Liam Rosenior has told midfielder Ryan Woods that he is no longer in the club's plans and can leave the club.

The former Birmingham City, Millwall, Stoke City and Brentford player, who only joined from Blues on a three-year deal last summer, has featured in pre-season but was left out of the squad for last Saturday's friendly with French outfit Nantes.

Woods, 29, was used sparingly in the final third of last season and his last City start came in the 3-1 loss at Norwich City in mid-February.

The decision has now been taken to enable him to depart, with the club also conscious of Financial Fair Play regulations, while providing themselves with room for manoeuvre to bring in further signings before the deadline.

Hull City's Ryan Woods has been told he can leave the Championship club. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Speaking to Hull Live, Rosenior said: "That's my decision (on Woods).

"I'll put this on record as well. He's a top player, a top lad but he's just not the right type for us at the moment in terms of our midfield options.

"For me, I'm always honest with the players. I felt it was time to give Ryan that clarity to give him the opportunity. There's still four weeks left of the transfer window to find another club.

