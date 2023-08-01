DERBY COUNTY manager Paul Warne admits he is bracing himself for a further bid from Hull City for influential Rams midfielder Max Bird - despite the League One club rejecting an opening offer.

Bird is well known to Tigers chief and former Rams boss Liam Rosenior from their time together in the East Midlands, with City reportedly remaining confident regarding the prospects of securing his services.

Derby are under no pressure to sell and as it stands, there remains a large gap in terms of valuation.

Warne said: "He's had a really good pre-season, he's enjoying his role in being a bit more attacking, but in respect of bids and phonecalls, it always happens for your best players.

Derby County's Max Bird (left) is challenged by Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan in a League One game at Pride Park last season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"There has been a bid come in for him and I have spoken to the player and the agent. We have politely rejected it and that happens all the time.

"I would expect more bids to come in for a Max Bird or whoever. You look at it, see what you think and the club has a worth on everyone.

"Tottenham don't want to sell Harry Kane, but they have a figure they want to get to. We don't want to sell Max and there is no necessity to.

"He isn't knocking my door down either. The offer is nowhere near what we would consider a selling point and as it stands, that's the end of it for me.

"I do expect them to come back with another offer. I just think the distances between what our value is on the player - who is an important part of our team - and what Hull values him as, are just nowhere near.

"I don't foresee anything happening down that route. Respectfully I don't like to talk about players in the public domain, but the offer we had was not anywhere near consideration.

"When the chief exec put it in front of me, I knew what his answer was because I could see his face. I just read it and thought that's not an offer for a player of Max's ability. Unless there is a super duper shift, I just can't see it being something that any party would want to do.

