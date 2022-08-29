Hull City transfer news: Dimitrios Pelkas expected at QPR game with Tigers on the prowl for a midfielder and a striker

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TARGET: Playmaker Dimitrios Pelkas is expected to join Hull City from Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce's Greek midfielder Pelkas is the club's midfield target, and vice-chairman reportedly told fans at Saturday's 3-2 win over Coventry City to expect a deal to be completed on Tuesday.

"I'm looking for maybe a midfielder and a striker if we can manage that," said coach Arveladze.

"Pelkas won't be involved on Tuesday but he might come and watch."

The original plan had been for Pelka to sign in time to be on the bench against Coventry, but the Tigers were unable to complete the deal in time.

Brentford centre-forward Halil Dervisoglu had been another target, but Arveladze was pessimistic about that deal when asked at the weekend.

Arveladze is not expecting any outgoings before Thursday's 11pm transfer deadline, barring perhaps a loan move for one of the younger fringe players.

None of Hull's injured players are expected back for the game in west London, but Arveladze is hopeful summer signings Jean Michael Seri and Ozan Tufan could return at the weekend, when the Sheffield United will test the Tigers' 100 per cent home record.

"The injuries we have are not contact injuries like a kick on the ankle or an elbow in the eye where you're waiting for the swelling to go down, it's more like muscle injuries," said Arveladze.