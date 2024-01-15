Hull City transfer news: Expected moves away for Twine and Sayyadmanesh only increase the need for forward thinking

The playmaker joined on loan from Burnley in the summer but Hull Live is reporting he will be recalled to allow him to make a permanent move to Bristol City.

Twine's primary position is in the hole behind a striker but has often been used wide, even more so since winger Jaden Philogene's injury.

Much to his frustation, it took until November for Twine to score his first Hull goal, against Rotherham United, but he has added another three since, and has three assists from 26 appearances. Coach Liam Rosenior often stressed the important role Twine played in the team's passing.

Bristol City have been interested in a permanent deal for some time but now look to have agreed a price with Premier League Burnley.

Their manager, Liam Manning, was at Milton Keynes Dons when Twine had the best season of his career there, scoring 20 league goals and earning his move to Turf Moor.

Hull are continuing to work on a deal for Fortuna Sittard goalkeeper Ivan Pandur, and Rosenior revealed last week that forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is close to a loan exit, adding: "We're looing to do some work in his position in the transfer window."

