Former Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith has joined League One Oxford United on loan after being pushed down the pecking order at Hull City.

Smith has struggled for regular football this season despite the Tigers often being short up front, and him finding the net in three of his 14 appearances. Only five of them have come from the start.

The on-loan arrival of Aaron Connolly, who scored his first two goals for the club at home to Queens Park Rangers and the return to fitness of Benjamin Tetteh.

Tetteh is currently one game into a three-match suspension for violent conduct against Sheffield United but when he returns, he will provide further competition to Oscar Estupinan, who has his own injury issues in the first half of the campaign.

OUT ON LOAN: Sheffield-born Hull City striker Tyler Smith has joined Oxford United

In light of all that, and with Liam Rosenior keen to operate with a much leaner squad in the remainder of the Championship season, it makes sense for Sheffield-born Smith to drop down a division in search of game-time.

In total he has made just 12 league starts since joining from the Blades in the summer of 2021.

Oxford have had a disappointing first half of 2022-23 but their know-how of the division means they cannot be discounted for a late play-off push.