Hull City transfer news: Forward is sold to make room for Turkish star as last bit of window shopping

The Tigers are fortunate to have a wealthy owner in Acun Ilicali but with the authorities seemingly taking them much more seriously this season, they have to be careful to stay within the various financial fair play rules.

So moving on Sayyadmanesh is expected to be the precursor to Hull tying up the arrival of Abdulkadir Omur from Trabzonspor.

Hull are expected to receive around £2m for Sayyadmanesh, about half of what they are set to pay for his replacement after weeks of haggling.

The Tigers have already signed Noah Ohio, Ryan Giles, Ivan Pandur, Fabio Carvalho and Billy Sharp as coach Liam Rosenior looks to address the problems behind a run of five defeats in the last eight games which is threatening their Championship play-off prospects.

Scott Twine and Ruben Vinagre's loans were cut short – with Twine moving on to Bristol City – and Jason Lokilo has been loaned to Portuguese club Vizela.

Different leagues have different rules on financial fair play but the Football League's "profit and sustainability" version allows clubs to lose no more than £15m over a three-year period.

Iranian Sayyadmanesh was one of the signings made in Acun Ilicali's first year in charge – initially on loan – and like many of them, did not really come off.

Wearing the No 9 shirt but usually playing wide, he scored three goals in 40 appearances spread over two years.