Hull City transfer news: Goalkeeper chase comes to an end as Croatian completes signing

The Tigers were in talks to sign the Croatian goalkeeper from Forttuna Sittard from early in the transfer window, but it has taken until now for international clearance to be granted.

Pandur has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has been capped throughout the age levels by his country but is yet to play for the senior team.

Hull signed Ryan Allsop from Cardiff City in August to try and improve their playing out from the back, something second-choice Matt Ingram is less comfortable with.

Allsop has made some costly errors leading to goals and whilst coach Liam Rosenior has been supportive in public, a new goalkeeper has been high on his wishlist.

The 6ft 2in goalkeeper's long passing is noted as one of his strengths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before playing in Holland, Pandur had spells in Italy and Croatia.

WELCOME ABROAD: Ivan Pandur has joined Hull City from Fortuna Sittard

He is Hull's third signing of the window, after centre-forward Billy Sharp and playmaker Fabio Carvalho. Further attacking reinforcements, wide as well as down the middle, are likely to be on Rosenior's wishlist for the rest of the month as he looks to secure a place in the Championship play-offs.

Clubs have until 11pm on February 1 to complete their transfer dealing for the season.

“Ivor is a player with really good pedigree,” said Rosenior. “The scouting team and I have watched him for a long time and he’s someone we feel can learn and develop in our first team environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got a lot of potential and many qualities. He’s an outstanding shot-stopper with agility and plays with personality.