Hull City transfer news: Goalkeeper chase comes to an end as Croatian completes signing
The Tigers were in talks to sign the Croatian goalkeeper from Forttuna Sittard from early in the transfer window, but it has taken until now for international clearance to be granted.
Pandur has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.
The 23-year-old has been capped throughout the age levels by his country but is yet to play for the senior team.
Hull signed Ryan Allsop from Cardiff City in August to try and improve their playing out from the back, something second-choice Matt Ingram is less comfortable with.
Allsop has made some costly errors leading to goals and whilst coach Liam Rosenior has been supportive in public, a new goalkeeper has been high on his wishlist.
The 6ft 2in goalkeeper's long passing is noted as one of his strengths.
Before playing in Holland, Pandur had spells in Italy and Croatia.
He is Hull's third signing of the window, after centre-forward Billy Sharp and playmaker Fabio Carvalho. Further attacking reinforcements, wide as well as down the middle, are likely to be on Rosenior's wishlist for the rest of the month as he looks to secure a place in the Championship play-offs.
Clubs have until 11pm on February 1 to complete their transfer dealing for the season.
“Ivor is a player with really good pedigree,” said Rosenior. “The scouting team and I have watched him for a long time and he’s someone we feel can learn and develop in our first team environment.
“He’s got a lot of potential and many qualities. He’s an outstanding shot-stopper with agility and plays with personality.
“Ivor’s already a leader at such a young age and made a big impression with Fortuna Sittard and their fans during his time in the Netherlands.”
