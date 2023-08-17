Hull City transfer news: Goalscoring midfielder joins on season-long loan

The 24-year-old moved to Turf Moor last summer on the back of a brilliant season which saw him score 20 League One goals in 45 appearances for Milton Keynes Dons but he found opportunities hard to come by with last season's Championship winers, starting just five games. With nine substitute appearances, he still managed to find the net three times.

Hull have had a low-key transfer window so far but have also added Aaron Connolly, Jason Lokilo, Ruben Vinagre and Liam Delap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m absolutely delighted that Scott has joined us,” said Hull coach Liam Rosenior. “We’ve beaten off competition from many top clubs in the Championship to secure his signature, based on our identity and style of play.

“This signing shows the ambition we have and that we want the best players we can get. He’s someone we’ve waited for but he’s worth the wait.

“He’s the perfect type of player I want in my team because he completely fits our philosophy. What I love about Scott is his ability to finish actions – to take shots, convert chances and he’s deadly from set-plays. His personality will completely fit into the group.

“He’s fantastic technically, can take the ball between lines, has got amazing movement, makes intelligent runs, presses well and likes to link and combine with other players.