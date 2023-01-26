HULL CITY goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright has completed his second loan spell to a League One club this season after linking up with Wycombe Wanderers for the remainder of 2022-23.

The England under-20 player returned from a loan stint at Peterborough United earlier this month after being recalled from his parent club.

Cartwright, 20 made just one appearance in his time with Posh and has now been allowed to move out once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his under-20s debut last spring, having earlier been capped at under-18 level with the Young Lions.

Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright. Picture courtesy of HCAFC.

The Grimsby-born player made his under-20s bow in the Europe Elite League fixture in Poland in late March, with a memorable season having also seen the young keeper be handed his first-team debut for Hull, lining up in the second-tier games against QPR and Barnsley last term.

He signed a new four-year deal with a further year’s option last May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking earlier in January, Tigers head coach Liam Rosenior said: "He (Cartwright) is coming back. I want to see him in person.

"He’s a really outstanding goalkeeper with a lot of potential and we are going to assess, over the next few days, what the right thing is for his development.

"Whether it’s more game time or staying here. If Harvey does leave, we will look to strengthen that position.”

Hull are in the market for another senior goalkeeping option to compete with Matt Ingram following Nathan Baxter's loan return to Chelsea, with Newcastle United custodian Karl Darlow being widely tipped to join on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad