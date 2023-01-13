Hull City transfer news: James Scott interesting rival club as Tigers' January exodus set to continue

JAMES SCOTT could be the next Hull City player to leave East Yorkshire - with the Scot having interest from an unnamed club.

The former Motherwell player was told earlier this winter that he was free to leave by Liam Rosenior.

The Tigers head coach is intent upon trimming down his squad numbers to a manageable number of 24, with several fringe players having moved onto pastures new.

Andy Cannon and Randell Williams have joined Wrexham and Bolton respectively, with the duo, alongside Scott and Josh Emmanuel, left at City's training base during the club's warm weather camp in Antalya in November.

James Scott. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Rosenior said: "James Scott has got interest from a club. I don't know how far ahead that is, in terms of what they have done and registered their interest.

"Other than that, there's nothing new."

The Tigers have used a Championship-high total of 29 players in their 21 fixtures in 2022-23 - having brought in 20 players during the summer.

Scott moved to City for £1m in January 2020 and has had an injury-hit time. His last appearance came in August 2021 and he spent last season on loan at Hibernian.

Rosenior recently said: "He didn't travel with us to Turkiye because I had to cut the squad down.

"I had a really great conversation with him, and from my point of view, he needs to find the best solution for his career.

