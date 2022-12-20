The Tigers head coach is intent upon trimming down his squad numbers to a manageable 24, with several fringe players to depart for pastures new – with the winter window opening early next week.
Midfielder Cannon joined Wrexham earlier this month.
Cannon, Scott, Randell Williams and Josh Emmanuel were all left at City's training base during the club's recent warm weather camp in Antalya.
Cannon, Scott and Emmanuel were not included in City's squad named at the end of the summer window, while Williams was recently told that he is free to move on.
The Tigers have used a Championship-high total of 29 players in their 21 league fixtures in 2022-23 - having brought in 20 players in the summer.
Scott moved to City for £1m from Scottish Premiership League outfit Motherwell in January 2020 and has had an injury-hit time in East Yorkshire. His last appearance came in August 2021 and he spent last season on loan at Hibernian.
Rosenior said: "He didn't travel with us to Turkiye because I had to cut the squad down.
"I had a really great conversation with him, and from my point of view, he needs to find the best solution for his career.
"As a club, I would say that we're all on the same page. He's done absolutely nothing wrong but at the same time, in terms of my short-term plans, he's not a part of them and hopefully, he can get fixed up."