Hull City transfer news: Liam Rosenior says he has signed a 'perfect 10'

The former Fulham player has joined on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season and as well as talent, brings promotion-winning experience with the Cottagers in 2022.

Done in time for the Portuguese to make his debut at home to Norwich City on Friday, it is a signing Rosenior was delighted to make.

Although Carvalho has played wide on the left a lot since leaving Craven Cottage, Rosenior plans to use him in the hole behind the striker, the No 10 role in modern jargon.

DREAM SIGNING: Fabio Carvalho

"It would probably be shorter for me to say what he doesn't bring," gushed the Tigers manager. "He's had his first training session with us today and it's obvious what he bring. He brings a level of quality and consistency, his game intelligence is outstanding, his intelligence is top and coupled with his technical ability, his ability to see passes and finish actions, he is unselfish, he likes to link with players, he is what a perfect No 10 is for me as a manager.

"I'm really happy he's decided to come. It was a deal we worked really hard on for obvious reasons, he's an outstanding talent, an outstanding player who completely fits the way we want to play. I'm still tired from it but I've had a lot of really positive conversations with him."

It does, though come with a warning.

"What I don't want to do is put too much pressure on him," added Rosenior. "The whole point of developing young players is that they enjoy their football and feel free to go and express themselves.

"He helps us in terms of our ambitions for the season but it's going to take a team effort and a lot of work."

It has already been a positive transfer window for Rosenior with Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp joining as a free agent on New Year's Day. A substitute against Birmingham City in the FA Cup, he could make his full debut on Friday with Liam Delap's knee injury expected to keep him out for two to three months.

"Liam had an assessment, he's going to need another assessment in three weeks but we're looking at hopefully two to three months minimum, it's a real shame - for him, for us, for everybody connected with the football because he's been such a bright spot.

"It hopefully can be fixed without surgery."