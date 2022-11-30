Hull City transfer news: Liam Rosenior says pace the priority in window he will have a 'big say' in

Liam Rosenior has told supporters he will have a "big say" in the players Hull City sign in January, with pace and a bravery to want the ball high on his list of demands.

Rosenior is coach rather than manager of the Tigers and in keeping with most modern football clubs not in complete control of decisions over who and who not to sign.

But in a Q&A with 300 Hull supporters who are guests of owner Acun Ilicali on the club's mid-season tour of Turkey, he reiterated his belief that his views will carry influence and outlined which directions they will push the club's recruitment strategy in.

"I’ll have a big say in terms of who we bring into the football club," he insisted, not for the first time since taking over in November. "I’m conscious that we have a very big squad, but it’s a squad full of very good players. My job is to give these players a chance to do the best they can.

IMPORTANT VOICE: Coach Liam Rosenior (pictured right speaking to owner Acun Ilicali) says his views on recruitment will be listened to

"We have to work to a budget and make sure we're sustainable as a football club. I want to see the club thrive and grow, but we need to work within a budget and the rules."

It is not just the financial fair play rules which are behind Rosenior's wish to slim down a bloated squad, with winger Randell Williams one of those told he can leave.

As for who comes in, he wants quick players.

"I love players with pace," he said. "I think it’s really important. We have players with pace, including one who's injured at the moment in Allahyar (Sayyadmanesh). We’re looking to make the team better, but at the same time I want to give the players we have a chance.

"I want players who if they make a mistake, want to get back on the ball again afterwards. I want the players to care about each other and look after each other. I can't ask for anymore if they're giving me 100 per cent. They are the three core values I look for."

Last summer's signings had the fingerprints of Hull's Turkish owner Acun Ilicali and his vice-chairman Tan Kesler all over them, with the number of players with connections to their country they signed.

"As a Championship club it’s very hard to recruit from the Premier League so we went back to Turkey," explained Kesler in an interview with The Yorkshire Post during the window.

Ozan Tufan and Dogukan Sinik were Turkish, and Sayyadmanesh (whose loan from the previous season was made permanent), Adama Traore, Dimitrios Pelkas and Benjamin Tetteh joined from Super Lig clubs. Jean Michael Seri was a former Galatasaray player and Oscar Estupinan had a spell with Denzilspor.

With nine others joining permanently or temporarily, the upshot was an unbalanced squad heavily weighted to player who like to operate between the centre-forward and central midfield positions and it has been reflected in results, with the Tigers a point above the Championship relegation zone when it went on hold for the World Cup.

The competition resumes the weekend after next, when Hull are at Watford, and the tour of Turkey is about preparing for that.

