Aaron Connolly is set to return to Hull City next season as their recruitment drive slowly starts to get up and running.

Striker Liam Delap was the first signing of the transfer window, joining on a season-long loan from Manchester City. Connolly is now expected to follow despite a disappointing second half of last season at East Yorkshire.

After an injury-hit spell, he too will be on loan.

Connolly scored twice on his second start for the club after arriving from Brighton and Hove Albion in January, but that was as good as it got for him.

After four starts and two substitute appearances, he picked up a foot injured at Stoke City in mid-February and with illness hampering his recovery, did not play again all season.

With Oscar Estupinan and Benjamin Tetteh also injury-prone, it left the Tigers without a recognised frontman for the last eight matches of the season – hence the focus on attackers now.

But coach Liam Rosenior has great faith in Connolly having worked with him at Brighton despite his unconvincing returns.

Connolly struggled for game-time on loan at Luton Town in 2019, and scored just two league goals in 13 starts and six substitute appearances at Middlesbrough in 2022. A difficult loan spell at Serie B Venezia in the first half of last season was cut short when Hull showed interest.

In total the Republic of Ireland has 17 senior goals and at 23 he needs to kick-start his career.

Hull are not just looking to their forward line for reinforcements. Former Everton left-back Ruben Vinagre is close to completing a loan from Sporting expected to have an option to buy after Hull released Callum Elder at the end of last season.