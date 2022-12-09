HULL CITY midfielder Andy Cannon has joined National League high-fliers Wrexham - in what is likely to be the first of a number of departures this winter.

The out-of-favour 26-year-old, whose last first-team appearance was at the end of August, has joined the Red Dragons - managed by ex-Tigers and Bradford City chief Phil Parkinson - for an undisclosed fee.

Cannon, Randell Williams, James Scott, Andy Cannon, and Josh Emmanuel were all left at City's training base in East Yorkshire during the club's recent warm weather camp in Antalya.

Cannon, Scott and Emmanuel were not included in City's squad which was named at the end of the summer window.

Hull City midfielder Andy Cannon (right), who has joined Wrexham.

Williams was recently told that he is free to move onto pastures new by head coach Liam Rosenior.

The Tigers have used a Championship-high total of 29 players in their 21 league fixtures in 2022-23 - having brought in 20 players during the summer transfer window.

Former Exeter City winger Williams has made one start and seven substitute appearances this season, with his last appearance coming in mid-October.

Rosenior, who recently revealed that he wanted to trim down his squad numbers to 24, said: "I have difficult decisions to make, and I couldn't bring a squad of 35. I think for Randell, who is a very, very good player, but he needs games and I can't offer that.

