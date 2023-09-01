Hull City transfer news: Ryan Longman seals loan move to Millwall - with more ins and outs likely on deadline day
The 22-year-old recently rebuffed a move to Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagümrük - who wanted to bring him in on a season-long loan - due to a desire to stay in England.
Longman’s move could well be the first of a busy deadline day in East Yorkshire.
On the incoming front on deadline day, Hull are targeting several players including Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton and Brighton left-back James Furlong on loan, alongside completing their protracted £5m move to sign Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene.
Meanwhile, striker Oscar Estupinan is set to join Benjamin Tetteh at Ligue 1 outfit Metz – on a season-long loan move with a £5m option to-buy clause.
Speaking about the situation earlier this summer regarding Longman, Tigers chief Liam Rosenior said: "He's still really young and he's still got a lot of potential to develop his game.
"For Ryan, what I want to do at this point his career is give him the option to play as many games as possible, like I do with all the players.
"I was really honest with Ryan at the end of last season. I've known Longy since the age of 15 or 16 when he was at Brighton so I've got a really good relationship with him.
"I said to him that I can't guarantee that he's going to be in my team week in and week out. He wants to stay and fight which I love, but if a team comes in and says 'you're more likely to play here' then it's best for his career as well."