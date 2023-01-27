Hull City transfer news: Signing of Newcastle United keeper Karl Darlow is a mark of 'ambition'

HULL City head coach Liam Rosenior believes that the Tigers' impending signing of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is a big sign of the club's ambition.

Darlow – behind Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius in the pecking order on Tyneside – is to join City and provide competition for Matt Ingram and the loan move will be officially announcedshortly.

Hull vice-chairman Tan Kesler went public earlier this week in saying the deal is done, with the paperwork ready to be signed off.

City are also being linked with a move for ex-Huddersfield Town left-back Harry Toffolo, now at Nottingham Forest.

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United FC in action during the warm up before the start of the Eusebio Cup match between SL Benfica and Newcastle United at Estadio da Luz on July 26, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Rosenior said: "Karl's a top goalkeeper. Matty (Ingram) is doing fantastic, so to have two outstanding goalkeepers shows the club's ambition in terms of where we want to go.

"Karl is someone we have identified and had talks with. It's just a question of Newcastle's League Cup situation and hopefully he will be a Hull City player sooner rather than later.

"Sometimes, deals can be done but there's almost a gentleman's agreement between the clubs. I am not 100 per cent sure on that.

"But what I am sure on is that he is going to be a Hull City player which I am absolutely delighted about.”

Meanwhile, young City keeper Harvey Cartwright has completed his second loan spell to a League One club this season after linking up with Wycombe Wanderers for the remainder of 2022-23.

The England Under-20 player returned from a loan stint at Peterborough United earlier this month after being recalled by his parent club.

Cartwright, 20, made just one appearance in his time with Posh and has now been allowed to move out once more.

He made his Under-20s debut last spring, having earlier been capped at Under-18 level.

The Grimsby-born player made his Under-20s bow in the Europe Elite League fixture in Poland in late March, with a memorable season having also seen the young keeper be handed his first-team debut for Hull, lining up in the second-tier games against QPR and Barnsley last term.