Hull City transfer news: Striker is back... but not for long
Hull City have recalled Oscar Estupinan from his loan spell at Metz but the striker is just expected to be passing through en route to another club.
Forwards have been the focus of Liam Rosenior's work in the mid-season transfer window, even more so after Manchester City loanee Liam Delap picked up an injury expected to keep him out for two to three months.
But in centre-forwards Billy Sharp and Noah Ohio and playmakers Fabio Carvalho and Abdulkadir Omur they have done their business in that area of the pitch.
