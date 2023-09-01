Hull City transfer news: Tigers allow Brandon Fleming to join Shrewsbury Town as club push ahead with move for Brighton left-back James Furlong
The homegrown product is down the pecking order at City following the signing of Ruben Vinagre, with the Championship club also hoping to bring in another left-back before the deadline in Brighton’s James Furlong.
The 21-year-old, who signed a new deal at Albion in the summer, is set to join the Tigers on a permanent deal, clearing the way for the departure of Fleming.
Furlong joined Brighton’s academy in 2019 from Irish club Shamrock Rovers and he made his first-team debut last August.
He spent a loan spell at Scottish Premiership club Motherwell in the second half of last season and made 16 appearances. Brighton turned down a bid from Legia Warsaw earlier this summer.
Hull-born Fleming, 23, spent the second half of last term on loan at Oxford United, making 15 appearances.
He had temporary stints earlier in his career at Bolton Wanderers and non-league Gainsborough Trinity.
His sole appearance since the arrival of Liam Rosenior came in the EFL Cup tie with Doncaster Rovers last month.