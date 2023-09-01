All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Hull City transfer news: Tigers allow Brandon Fleming to join Shrewsbury Town as club push ahead with move for Brighton left-back James Furlong

HULL CITY left-back Brandon Fleming has joined League One side Shrewsbury Town on loan for the rest of the season.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

The homegrown product is down the pecking order at City following the signing of Ruben Vinagre, with the Championship club also hoping to bring in another left-back before the deadline in Brighton’s James Furlong.

The 21-year-old, who signed a new deal at Albion in the summer, is set to join the Tigers on a permanent deal, clearing the way for the departure of Fleming.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Furlong joined Brighton’s academy in 2019 from Irish club Shamrock Rovers and he made his first-team debut last August.

Most Popular
Hull City defender Brandon Fleming. Picture: Tim Goode/PAHull City defender Brandon Fleming. Picture: Tim Goode/PA
Hull City defender Brandon Fleming. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

He spent a loan spell at Scottish Premiership club Motherwell in the second half of last season and made 16 appearances. Brighton turned down a bid from Legia Warsaw earlier this summer.

Hull-born Fleming, 23, spent the second half of last term on loan at Oxford United, making 15 appearances.

He had temporary stints earlier in his career at Bolton Wanderers and non-league Gainsborough Trinity.

His sole appearance since the arrival of Liam Rosenior came in the EFL Cup tie with Doncaster Rovers last month.

Related topics:BrightonTigersLeague One