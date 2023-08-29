HULL CITY have ended their search for another senior goalkeeping option after bringing in Cardiff City custodian Ryan Allsop.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year in the club's favour. City have recruited him for an undisclosed fee, believed to be a nominal one.

He will compete with Matt Ingram for the number one role at the Tigers, having become the club's sixth summer signing.

The club are close to completing a deal to sign Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene and are in the market for several other players including Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton, Crystal Palace wingman Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Villa striker Keinan Davis in a hectic end to the window.

New Hull City signing Ryan Allsop. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Davis has interest from across the Championship, with Middlesbrough and Swansea among his suitors.

Allsop is well known to Tigers chief Liam Rosenior having previously worked with him at Derby County.

The Birmingham-born keeper was a regular for the Bluebirds last term, playing 44 Championship games, but after picking up an injury in pre-season, he has found himself behind Jak Alnwick and new signing Alex Runarsson in Cardiff head coach Erol Bulut's pecking order.

