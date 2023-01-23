HULL CITY have confirmed that Chelsea loanee Harvey Vale has now officially left the Championship club and returned to Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old joined City on a season-long loan in September, but has found opportunities hard to come by in East Yorkshire.

The midfielder has featured on just three occasions at first-team level for the Tigers, making just one start in the Championship - at Swansea City on September 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vale came on as a substitute in the game at home to Sunderland three months later and started the recent FA Cup game against Fulham, his last appearance for the club.

Harvey Vale. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking last week about the future of Vale - who has been widely expected to return to his parent club for the past week and a half - City head coach Liam Rosenior commented: "It was a collaborative decision.

"It's not Harvey wanting to leave this club. It's something where we felt that for his development at this stage of his career, he needs minutes and first-team football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I cannot guarantee that with the great squad I have here. So good luck to him, he's got a lot of potential.

"Nothing against him, he's a top lad and young player. I just couldn't guarantee him the minutes that he probably thinks he deserves and I wish him all the best."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vale's Chelsea colleague and fellow teenage midfielder Xavier Simons remains at the club.