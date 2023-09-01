Hull City transfer news: Wait finally over after Tigers complete £5m signing of 'top level' Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene
The signing announcement had been delayed this week. Vila have inserted a buy-back clause into the deal and will have first refusal if Hull elect to sell the 21-year-old in the future. There is also an additional sell-on clause.
Philogene, who excelled on loan at Cardiff City last term, was on the radar of several other Championship clubs this summer.
He has signed a three year deal with the option of a further year.
Tigers head coach Liam Rosenior said: “I’m really excited that Jaden has joined us and grateful to Acun (Ilicali) and Tan (Kesler) for backing me.
"Jaden’s got so much potential and completely fits into the way we play. He’s got obvious natural ability, can go one for one and is someone who can get fans off their seats.
"He had a productive loan at Stoke, was Young Player of the Year at Cardiff and did well with Aston Villa’s first team in pre-season.
"What’s exciting for us is he hasn’t scratched the surface of his potential yet. He’s someone with a lot to learn and improve on and I’m delighted he’s going to do it here at this club.
"Potentially, we’ve got a player who can play at the very top level. Jaden is ambitious to get there and he’s chosen us to help him on his journey.
"Hopefully, he can help us move forward and we will do our best to help him in his career, which we hope will be in the Premier League with us.”