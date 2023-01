Hull City have signed attacking midfielder Yuriel Celi from Mexican side Mannucci – only to loan him straight out again.

The Peruvian has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Tigers, who have loaned back to Club Universitario de Deportes, where he was already playing on a temporary basis.

His second loan to the Peruvian club is due to be for a year.

Celi can play as a central midfielder or out wide.

TOP TALENT: Peru midfielder Yuriel Celi