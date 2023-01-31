The 22-year-old signed from Motherwell three seasons ago, but has only made sevn league starts in that time. He scored twice, with two more in the cups.
Hampered by injury, he was not named on Hull's squad list for the first half of the season.
Loaned to Hibernian last season, his last matches in black and amber were in the opening week of the 2021-22 campaign.
Even at Easter Road his game-time was limited to seven league appearances and nine from the bench, although he did find the net four times.
When he returned, he picked up shin splints in pre-season and was unable to make a serious push for first-team football.