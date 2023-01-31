News you can trust since 1754
Hull City transfer news: Winger James Scott joins Exeter City in permanent deal

Hull City winger James Scott has joined Exeter City after failing to make the grade in East Yorkshire.

By Stuart Rayner
9 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 7:05pm

The 22-year-old signed from Motherwell three seasons ago, but has only made sevn league starts in that time. He scored twice, with two more in the cups.

Hampered by injury, he was not named on Hull's squad list for the first half of the season.

Loaned to Hibernian last season, his last matches in black and amber were in the opening week of the 2021-22 campaign.

UNFULFILLED POTENTIAL: James Scott has left Hull City for League One Exeter City

Even at Easter Road his game-time was limited to seven league appearances and nine from the bench, although he did find the net four times.

When he returned, he picked up shin splints in pre-season and was unable to make a serious push for first-team football.

