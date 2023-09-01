All Sections
Hull City transfer news: Winger Ryan Longman set to join Championship rivals Millwall on loan

HULL CITY winger Ryan Longman is close to completing a loan move to Championship rivals Millwall.
Leon Wobschall
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:04 BST

The 22-year-old recently rebuffed a move to Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagümrük - who wanted to bring him in on a season-long loan - due to a desire to stay in England.

Speaking about the situation earlier this summer regarding Longman, Tigers chief Liam Rosenior said: "He's still really young and he's still got a lot of potential to develop his game.

"For Ryan, what I want to do at this point his career is give him the option to play as many games as possible, like I do with all the players.

Hull City winger Ryan Longman (left), who is set to join Millwall on loan. Picture: PA.Hull City winger Ryan Longman (left), who is set to join Millwall on loan. Picture: PA.
"I was really honest with Ryan at the end of last season. I've known Longy since the age of 15 or 16 when he was at Brighton so I've got a really good relationship with him.

"I said to him that I can't guarantee that he's going to be in my team week in and week out. He wants to stay and fight which I love, but if a team comes in and says 'you're more likely to play here' then it's best for his career as well."

