Hull City transfer news: Winger Ryan Longman set to join Championship rivals Millwall on loan
The 22-year-old recently rebuffed a move to Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagümrük - who wanted to bring him in on a season-long loan - due to a desire to stay in England.
Speaking about the situation earlier this summer regarding Longman, Tigers chief Liam Rosenior said: "He's still really young and he's still got a lot of potential to develop his game.
"For Ryan, what I want to do at this point his career is give him the option to play as many games as possible, like I do with all the players.
"I was really honest with Ryan at the end of last season. I've known Longy since the age of 15 or 16 when he was at Brighton so I've got a really good relationship with him.
"I said to him that I can't guarantee that he's going to be in my team week in and week out. He wants to stay and fight which I love, but if a team comes in and says 'you're more likely to play here' then it's best for his career as well."