Hull City transfer news: Xavier Symons joins League One side Fleetwood Town on loan

HULL CITY midfielder Xavier Simons has linked up with League One side Fleetwood Town on loan for the 2023-24 campaign.

The defensive midfielder, who can also operate at centre-back and right-back, joined the Tigers on a permanent basis in the close season after a season-long loan deal from Premier League giants Chelsea in 2022-23.

The 20-year-old, who joined Chelsea in 2016 from Brentford’s academy after the Bees made the decision to close their academy programme, has made two substitute appearances and one start for the Tigers this term.

He started in the EFL Cup tie with Doncaster Rovers.

Simons featured 13 times for the East Yorkshire outfit last season.