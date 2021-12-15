Stuart Rayner opted to include Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter at right wing-back following their 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

The 20-year-old is the Tigers' top scorer this season with five goals and three assists so far.

His form has resulted in interest from numerous clubs including West Ham and Leicester City.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. West Ham eyeing move for Fulham striker West Ham are looking to add to their attack, with Michail Antonio their only fit forward. David Moyes is considering a move for Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic. (ExWHUemployee)

2. Boro agree deals for two strikers Middlesbrough have reportedly verbally agreed deals to sign two mystery strikers on loan strikers next month. Chris Wilder is thought to be interested in Newcastle United' Dwight Gayle. (Football Insider)

3. Blackburn Rovers win race for Aberdeen talent Blackburn Rovers have reportedly agreed to sign Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges on a pre-contract agreement in January. The 26-year-old previously played in the Championship with Barnsley. (Football League World)

4. Foxes scouting £10m-rated Swansea City starlet Leicester City are reportedly scouting Swansea City hotshot Joel Piroe. The Dutchman has scored 12 goals in 22 appearances this season. (Swansea Independent)