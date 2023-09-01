OSCAR ESTUPINAN - Hull City's top-scorer last term - has left the Championship club to link up with ex-Tigers colleague Benjamin Tetteh at Ligue 1 outfit Metz.

The Colombian striker, who netted 13 times in 38 appearances in all competitions in 2022-23, has made just one start for the club so far this season, scoring in the club's EFL Cup loss to Doncaster Rovers.

He has been usurped in the pecking order by loan signing Liam Delap, with the 26-year-old having made four substitute appearances in the Championship.

The forward has now headed to France on a season-long loan move with a £5m option to-buy clause.

Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan. Picture: PA

Previously this summer, he had attracted interest from Spanish clubs Granada and Real Valladolid.

Earlier on Friday, City winger Ryan Longman completed his season-long loan move to Championship rivals Millwall.

The 22-year-old recently rebuffed a move to Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagümrük - who wanted to bring him in on a season-long loan - due to a desire to stay in England.

