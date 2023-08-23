HULL CITY head coach Liam Rosenior says that the club are chasing several unnamed targets alongside Aston Villa duo Jaden Philogene and Keinan Davis – including a goalkeeper and another midfielder.

The Tigers, who welcome Bristol City in the Championship on Friday evening, are close to sealing a £5m double deal to bring in midfielder Philogene, who excelled on loan at Cardiff City last term, and striker Davis, who impressed during a loan spell in the second tier at Nottingham Forest during their promotion season of 2023-24 and spent the last campaign at Watford.

The moves could be confirmed before the game against the Robins.

Rosenior kept tight-lipped when asked directly about the pair, but did reveal that the club were in the mix to sign other targets as well as they seek to end the summer transfer window with a spate of activity.

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He said: “There’s things bubbling away. It has been widely reported on a few players we could be interested in and hopefully, we get some good news with that really, really soon.

"Honestly, I understand other people talking about it, but I have said all along I prefer speaking about players when they are done and signed.

"For me, we have worked really, really hard to identify them. Not just in those forward positions, we have got other things going on – the goalkeeping situation and another really exciting thing going on in a midfield position that we want to add to as well.

"If we get those players in, all of the worry and fear of this transfer window will be understood (in terms) of why we have done it this way."

On chairman Acun Ilcali’s suggestion that City are targeting five players, Rosenior continued: "That is a fair number.

"For us to be where we want to be, we need competition in every area of the pitch. At the moment, there is a few talks going on with players which I am really excited about. Not (just) the ones reported.