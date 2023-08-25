Hull City transfers: Former Birmingham and Millwall midfielder joins Bristol Rovers

The 29-year-old was told by manager Liam Rosenior at the start of August that he was no longer in the club's plans and was free to leave East Yorkshire.

The former Birmingham City, Millwall, Stoke City and Brentford player, who joined from Blues on a three-year deal last summer, did feature in pre-season, but was left out of the squad for the Tigers’ final friendly with French outfit Nantes.

Woods, 29, was used sparingly in the final third of last season and his last City start came in the 3-1 loss at Norwich City in mid-February.

Hull City midfielder Ryan Woods, who has joined League One side Bristol Rovers on loan. Picture: Getty Images.

The decision was subsequently taken to allow him to depart, with the club also conscious of Financial Fair Play regulations, while providing themselves with room for manoeuvre to bring in further signings before the deadline.

Explaining that decision, Rosenior said: "That's my decision (on Woods).

"I'll put this on record as well. He's a top player, a top lad, but he's just not the right type for us at the moment in terms of our midfield options.

"For me, I'm always honest with the players. I felt it was time to give Ryan that clarity to give him the opportunity. There's still four weeks left of the transfer window to find another club.