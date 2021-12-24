Hull City v Blackburn Rovers: Ryan Longman and Keane Lewis-Potter learning new role quickly for Tigers

Both youngsters – Longman is 21, Lewis-Potter 19 – are wide forwards but Hull’s revival of four straight Championship wins, then two draws before a defeat at Nottingham Forest – down in no small part to an incorrect penalty decision – has come when they abandoned the position. Longman and Lewis-Potter have still made themselves key players.

The 4-3-3 so fundamental to coach Grant McCann has gone in favour of a 3-5-2 and Longman and Lewis-Potter have reinvented themselves as wing-backs.

Recent results and their own performances suggest they are learning pretty quickly. Longman’s two goals in four appearances have not come at the expense of his defensive responsibilities and Lewis-Potter’s three in the last seven have only ramped up the seemingly ever-present talk of possible moves to the Premier League.

The team’s upturn is well timed. Like Forest, Hull’s Boxing Day visitors Blackburn Rovers and the Sheffield United team they are due to face three days later are bang in form.

Longman’s slow start to the season personally can be explained by his second bout of Covid-19 over the summer (he contracted it in January too), not helping his ability to win a starting place at a new club in the early weeks. A groin problem which may have been related did not help either. Now he is into his stride.

“Personally and as a team I feel like we’re doing really well and we’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain,” says Longman, fully vaccinated and boosted. “We’re just trying to keep putting points on the board and move up the table.

“I’ve had it (Covid) twice now. You’ve got the worries of your family but as a player it’s more having the 10 days off and getting back to full fitness. It did affect me for a good month or so afterwards.

“The lads and the staff have been brilliant, especially the backroom staff, all I needed was that push over the line of a few games and I feel a lot more at ease in my play, more confident and like I can express myself.

“I’d never really experienced not being in the starting XI but it happens as footballers. I had to work hard and keep my head down and I still have to do that because I want to play and do well for the fans and this team.

“I’ve got good family support behind me encouraging me and making sure I’m okay. My mum and dad come to every game, even if I’m injured or not playing. They’re up now.

“I played a little bit there at Brighton youth but I haven’t played wing-back for a few years. If the gaffer wants me to do a job there, I’ll do a job there. I want to play. I’m just learning on the job – what you could have done better, what you have done well, looking at performances back on replays.

“You learn bits and bobs in training. I feel I’ve still got a lot to show and I’m quite excited about that. I’m nearly there but I haven’t quite had that game where I’ve had an absolute worldie.”

Learning has been a theme for Gatwick-born Longman, who started at nearby Brighton and Hove Albion, then joined Wimbledon before moving north in the summer.

“It was the first time I’d moved away from home,” he points out. “There were lots of new factors outside of football people probably didn’t really recognise.”

Adding to the danger he and Lewis-Potter pose is their habit of regularly switching flanks: “It comes naturally, we just look at each other and switch sometimes.

“As a forward player I like attacking, that’s when you shine. You want to put crosses in the box and there’s been games where I’ve been defending a lot, which is new for me but I’m happy to do it. I’m loving it.”

Assistant manager Cliff Byrne, who will be in touch with McCann via an earpiece on Sunday after his boss was one of a number of people at the club – including an unspecified number of players – to catch Covid-19 for Christmas, thinks the team’s revival is reward for sticking to what they believe in.

“We feel we’ve performed well in a lot of the games for good periods and not always come away with the points we felt were just reward,” he argues. “When you do get that win, confidence follows and the boys have built on their performances. The boys have been relentless in their application in the last month or so.

“Results can come and go, I know that might sound a little aloof or flippant. Performances have to remain strong and the results come off the back of consistent performances.

“It’s important to stick to what you believe in and play to players’ strengths.

“They’ve certainly delivered in bagloads over the last month and a half.”

Last six games: Hull City LDDWWW; Blackburn Rovers WWWWWD

Referee: T Bramall (Sheffield)