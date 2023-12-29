Hull City v Blackburn Rovers: Seize your Premier League chance, Liam Rosenior tells Tigers

Liam Rosenior has told his Hull City players to seize the opportunity in front of them after establishing themselves as contenders to win promotion to the Premier League.

With an excellent coach backed by a wealthy and ambitious owner, Hull are only outside the Championship play-off places on goal difference but they go into Friday's game at home to Blackburn Rovers after losing consecutive games for the second time this month.

Injuries have not helped, with Jaden Philogene and Ryan Allsop amongst those missing, but all second-tier teams are suffering them in the biggest phase of the season.

More damaging, in Rosenior's eyes, is their failure to put opponents away when they ought to.

Talking about the Boxing Day defeat at home to Sunderland, he admitted: "I was even more frustrated after I analysed it back.

"I said after the game it was moments that cost us the game but we weren't at our normal level. I showed the players the next day.

"Our pressing triggers, our organisation, our understanding of how we play was really far off it, a lot further off than against Bristol (City), or QPR or Watford and the frustrating thing for me is we were playing against a really good team and we could still have won really comfortably. They could have won the game really comfortably (too), it was a 50-50 game, so imagine what we're like when we get the small details right?

"We should be a lot more comfortable given the amount of points I think we've been in control of and we've thrown away.

FRUSTRATION: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

"I just need them to grasp it now. We're in a position to challenge to play in the Premier League next season but you have to make every moment count."

Allsop is still suffering with the back injury picked up at Bristol City the weekend before Christmas and Lewie Coyle's ankle makes him a doubt. Regan Slater was nominally left-back on Tuesday, although as Rosenior pointed out, he spent more of the game in midfield.

"He trained fully on Thursday, which is good, because we were starting to look a little bit bare-boned," said Rosenior of Coyle.