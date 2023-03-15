Hull City v Burnley: Liam Rosenior on tough Tigers no longer being a soft touch

HULL CITY are no soft touch these days and that is music to the ears of Liam Rosenior.

When looking at his work since arriving in East Yorkshire, one of the first things that can be said is that the Tigers are harder to beat.

Barring two games in isolation at Norwich City and Bristol City, the Hull head coach has been pleased with his side's mentality, resolve and physicality.

Last weekend, Coventry City counterpart Mark Robins was unhappy with the treatment meted out to Viktor Gyokeres in his side's 1-1 draw with Hull.

Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rosenior made no apologies for the fact that his side got up close and personal with the Sky Blues's star striker.

On City's newly-found pragmatic approach - they are chasing a fifth straight home clean sheet on Wednesday - Rosenior said: "I will never ask any of my players to kick or hurt a (rival player). I have worked with Viktor and you have to pay close attention to him.

"It does make me happy because one of the things when I first came in that I was really aware of was our defensive record and the perception we might be a bit easy to play against.

"That perception has completely changed. We're difficult to play against, enjoy the fact we are hard to play against.

"I want us to be physical. Burnley are an unbelievable possession team and that's where we want to get to.

"But they also have people like Jack Cork, (Ashley) Barnes and (Johann Berg) Gudmundsson, who put their foot in at the right time and win battles."

Benjamin Tetteh is set to miss the rest of ‘22-23, with Cyrus Christie, Matt Ingram, Ryan Woods and Aaron Connolly also out.

Last six games: Hull DLDLWD; Burnley WDWWDW.

Referee: T Robinson (West Sussex).

