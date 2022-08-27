Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whereas last season, the backdrop was the club’s takeover situation with angry chants directed towards the Allam family being a regular feature of City matches, now there is positivity and expectation in the Acun Ilicali era.

It’s yielding results too, with City chasing a third straight second-tier home win today for the first time since December 2019.

Greaves said: “It feels like a better place to be and one where you want to play your home games on a Saturday. Not that you didn’t (before), but now it feels more a fortress and other teams finding it more difficult to come to.

Jacob Greaves is enjoying the improved atmosphere brought about by Hull City fans at MKM Stadium Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

“It is a noisy place and there is a better atmosphere and backing from the home fans this time around and hopefully, we can pay them back with having a better home record than we had last season because we got nowhere near enough points at home.

“After going through the Covid times, the fans probably missed one of the best seasons in Hull City’s history. To get them back is massive and there’s a great initiative from the club to get fans back in and hopefully they can keep turning up in good numbers.”

A boyhood City fan, Greaves has many recollections of a packed MKM Stadium at his best during times in the top-flight, with his hope as a player being to create more special memories.

He added: “I’ve some unbelievable memories as a fan and hopefully we can give more memories to the new fans coming through.

Hull City's Jacob Greaves grew up watching the likes of Harry Maguire (left) at the MKM Stadium. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“I remember in the Premier League where I went to watch with my dad when we were playing Chelsea with the Lampard’s, Hazard’s and the Costa’s and watching (Manchester) United as well; it was unbelievable.

“I always had a soft spot for (Lazar) Markovic whenever I used to watch him. I think he wore the 50 shirt and was good in that side.

“As a defender, you had got the likes of (Harry) Maguire and I liked (James) Chester, (Curtis) Davies and (Michael) Dawson, who was unbelievable technically and had a great career.