Having recently celebrated a year as Hull City coach, and with news emerging that he is deep into talks over a contract extension, there have been plenty of public pats on the back Liam Rosenior has been trying to dodge.

But one from a former Huddersfield Town coach gave him a confidence boost ahead of welcoming the Terriers to East Yorkshire on Saturday.

Hull go into it on the back of a 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion but speaking to Carlos Corberan, who took the Terriers to the 2022 Championship play-off final, helped his mood.

"West Brom completely changed everything in their system to play against us and I spoke to their manager after the game, he was really complimentary of the work we've been doing," Rosenior told the BBC.

"He said they had to change for us, he didn't think they'd be successful playing the way they did so he changed to a back four, changed everything.

"For a team of West Brom's calibre – at home – to say, 'No, we need to change,' says a lot about where we are as a group.

"The result didn't go the way we wanted – why? Because we didn't manage moments, not because West Brom were outstandingly better than us.

"These things are all part of the process, especially with a young team. I was really hard on the team on Monday, their reaction has been absolutely top.

PLAUDITS: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

"I showed them the mistakes we made and said it's not acceptable for us. To fulfil our potential we have to cut the mistakes out and if we do that, we have the makings of a really good team."

Corberan’s actions held a lot more weight with Rosenior than ex-Tigers midfielder Ray Parlous comparing him to his former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

"Being a manager you can't take notice of the outside world," said Rosenior. "When things are going really well you're the best manager in the world, the next Arsene Wenger, and when things are going terribly you should have been sacked yesterday.

"That's why I try really to focus on what I can affect – that’s this group of players, the game on Saturday, how we go about it, how we train. As soon as I start listening to interviews and other things, my focus isn’t where it should be."

VALIDATION: Liam Rosenior took heart from the approach of West Bromwich Albion coach Carlos Corberan last week