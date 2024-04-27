The phrase of choice from supporters after a quick tap on the shoulder at the final whistle will be ‘see you in August’.

Liam Rosenior’s devout hope is that it proves not to be the case at a packed MKM Stadium on Saturday evening.

Hull City have a play-off chance as it stands - but will be keeping their fingers crossed that results are kind this afternoon at either Hillsborough or Carrow Road, or preferably both.

For Rosenior, any thoughts of the game being a sign-off in East Yorkshire in 2023-24 aren’t being entertained. There’s one more to come in a perfect world.

He said: "I am not going to say it, because it’s not the end of our season.

"I’ve said it to the players - this cannot be our thinking that it’s going to be our last home game.

"We need to fight and play so we can have one extra chance to play at this amazing stadium.

"It is going to be a great atmosphere and I am looking forward to it. Ipswich are an excellent team with an excellent manager and have an outstanding few seasons with a real spirit and understanding of what they do.

"We’re in a position with two games to go where we have a chance. That’s credit to everyone at the club, especially considering where we have come from.

"New owners just over two years ago and a club that had been in League One and a lot of work to be done behind the scenes.

"I look at the progress we have made on and off the pitch and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone at the club.”

Should City gatecrash the top six, play-off participation - whatever transpires in them - would represent a fine achievement and something ‘tangible’ to take from a season in which the Tigers’ growth, across the club, have been impressive.

On what a play-off place would mean, Rosenior added: “It would mean that all your hard work, from not just pre-season, but from November (2022) when I came in to now has now all come to a tangible place.

"There’s a lot of intangible things that have really improved us and I will always be proud of. But to say we have achieved the play-offs is something I’d always be proud of.