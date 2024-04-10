Hull City v Middlesbrough FC: Even Michael Carrick and Liam Rosenior admit it - it's must win

Time is running out on both sides' play-off hopes.

Hull have six games to make up the gap to the top six and Boro, above them on goal difference, just five. Norwich City are due to play four more after Tuesday’s scheduled game at Sheffield Wednesday.

With FA Cup semi-finalists Coventry City, who were at Southampton on Tuesday, also in the race, even the normally guarded Michael Carrick admitted the Teessiders might have to win all five.

BLINKERED: Michael Carrick does not want his Middlesbrough players being distracted by their rival play-off contenders

"Maybe, yeah," said Carrick, who saw his team beaten by the Sky Blues in last season's semi-finals. "It's difficult to say.

"It's that time of year when results get thrown up. Who knows? We just have to keep going one game at a time. Especially with the games coming up, there's no way we can take our eye off the ball. We'll keep fighting and give ourselves a chance. The longer we're in and still have a chance, the better.

"We're coming from behind, we've put a bit of a run together, we just have to try and extend that as long as we can.

"We just have to keep chipping away and see how we end up."

MUST-WIN: Coach Liam Rosenior says three points can be Hull City's only focus against Middlesbrough

Boro have put themselves back in contention with a seven-match unbeaten run featuring five wins, the first of them against Norwich. Carrick says it is important not to get sidetracked.

"All we can do is keep focus on ourselves and keep pushing," he argued. "We can’t look at or listen to the outside too much, and instead just focus on what we can do.

"We know the position we’re in, but all we can do is focus on doing our job in each game and keep pushing.

FIT: Hull City left-back Ryan Giles

"There’s not much value in constantly looking at the table. But at the same time, we know if we can continue winning games it gives us a chance.

"We had the Norwich game (against Ipswich Town) on in the changing room before (Saturday's) game until about 60 minutes and then we switched it off because that was the time to start focusing on what we had to do. You can’t look at other results too much, you have to think about yourselves."

Hull ended a six-match winless streak which has threatened their prospects by beating Cardiff City at the weekend, and their coach Liam Rosenior knows it needs to be the start of a run.

"I've played against Michael twice (as managers), twice away from home where we've won one and lost one," he said. "Both of us, we just want to win anyway, I don't think it changes anything.

"It may make it more exciting at the end if the game's even and things like that, but I think both of us prepare our teams to win, no matter who we play against. It's going to be a really good game and I'm looking forward to it. We need to be at it, and this is it.

"We've been really consistent throughout the season up until this little blip recently in terms of results, a lot of teams who are in and around us – and I include Norwich in that – they have gone on ridiculously good runs. They’ve gone on ridiculously good runs in terms of their results past Christmas and we're still in contact.

"So with six games to go, we're aware that we can go on a run, but we just have to focus on this one and knock it down, and we'll give absolute everything.

"I know, I'm looking at the players training, they know what's at stake and they're already up (for it). I feel like we're learning as we go, and now we need to put it into practice.

"We have to win, it's as simple as that. Home, away or whatever, there's no hiding behind it.

"If we had even half-decent home form, we'd probably be very comfortable in the play-offs, that's the reality, but it's kind of all gone now.

"We have to live in the now, that's what I've said to the players.

"We can't think about what (points) we've dropped or what we could have done. We're in a position where we know within one game it can be back in our hands."

Hull left-back Ryan Giles, who played for Boro in last season's play-offs, is expected to return from injury, along with fellow full-back Lewie Coyle.

"It's another selection headache for me after a really good performance in Cardiff,” said Rosenior. “They are two top players, and we need all hands to the pump this week and between now and the rest of the season.

"Billy (Sharp)'s come through. He came on for 10 minutes (at Cardiff), he had an issue with his groin.

"One of our players who I won't mention, had a scan but could be available for Wednesday. I just don't want to give that name away, so we will monitor him and make a decision whether he starts."