CAPTAIN Lewie Coyle says Hull City are hoping to turn around their home form to aid the excellent work they are putting in on the road.

The Tigers moved up to eighth in the Championship table thanks to an excellent 2-0 win at Birmingham City in midweek, giving manager Liam Rosenior a win over his former boss at Derby County, Wayne Rooney.

It meant a fourth win from seven games on the road in the league this season for Hull, a stark contrast to their home form, which has seen them secure just the one victory in six outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They return to the MKM Stadium today to host a fourth-placed Preston North End team who, after an excellent start to the league campaign, are going through something of a lull, arriving in East Yorkshire without a win in six league games.

HOME COMFORTS: Hull City's Lewie Coyle (left). Picture: Nigel French/PA

Coyle is aware of the problems his team have experienced on home soil and said everyone was determined to turn fortunes around in front of their own fans.

“We've dominated games at home and not quite come away with three points,” said Coyle. “If we just get those finer details right, then we'll be in a really good spot.

“There's so much as a group we can improve on. We're still in a really healthy position in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's about us now putting a run together. We have a chance on Saturday to back up a great performance earlier this week.”

INJURY DOUBT: Hull City's Tyler Morton (left) Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is a doubt for the clash against the Lilywhites, suffering with a groin problem which saw him taken off at St Andrew’s on Wednesday night.

Rosenior is hopeful he will have recovered, but insisted he would not risk the 20-year-old unnecessarily.

"It's one that keeps him out a matter of days so he's touch and go for Saturday,” said Rosenior. “We got him scanned on Thursday as quickly as we could and the scans came back really positive.