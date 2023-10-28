All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Hull City v Preston North End: Lewis Coyle keen for Tigers to address their home conundrum

CAPTAIN Lewie Coyle says Hull City are hoping to turn around their home form to aid the excellent work they are putting in on the road.
By Phil Harrison
Published 28th Oct 2023, 06:45 BST

The Tigers moved up to eighth in the Championship table thanks to an excellent 2-0 win at Birmingham City in midweek, giving manager Liam Rosenior a win over his former boss at Derby County, Wayne Rooney.

It meant a fourth win from seven games on the road in the league this season for Hull, a stark contrast to their home form, which has seen them secure just the one victory in six outings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They return to the MKM Stadium today to host a fourth-placed Preston North End team who, after an excellent start to the league campaign, are going through something of a lull, arriving in East Yorkshire without a win in six league games.

Most Popular
HOME COMFORTS: Hull City's Lewie Coyle (left). Picture: Nigel French/PAHOME COMFORTS: Hull City's Lewie Coyle (left). Picture: Nigel French/PA
HOME COMFORTS: Hull City's Lewie Coyle (left). Picture: Nigel French/PA

Coyle is aware of the problems his team have experienced on home soil and said everyone was determined to turn fortunes around in front of their own fans.

“We've dominated games at home and not quite come away with three points,” said Coyle. “If we just get those finer details right, then we'll be in a really good spot.

“There's so much as a group we can improve on. We're still in a really healthy position in the league.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It's about us now putting a run together. We have a chance on Saturday to back up a great performance earlier this week.”

INJURY DOUBT: Hull City's Tyler Morton (left) Picture: Richard Sellers/PAINJURY DOUBT: Hull City's Tyler Morton (left) Picture: Richard Sellers/PA
INJURY DOUBT: Hull City's Tyler Morton (left) Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is a doubt for the clash against the Lilywhites, suffering with a groin problem which saw him taken off at St Andrew’s on Wednesday night.

Rosenior is hopeful he will have recovered, but insisted he would not risk the 20-year-old unnecessarily.

"It's one that keeps him out a matter of days so he's touch and go for Saturday,” said Rosenior. “We got him scanned on Thursday as quickly as we could and the scans came back really positive.

"I don't want to risk him. We'll see how he is, we'll check him out on Saturday morning and make a decision then."

Related topics:TigersPreston North EndLewie CoyleBirmingham CityHullWayne Rooney