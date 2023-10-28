Hull City v Preston North End: Lewis Coyle keen for Tigers to address their home conundrum
The Tigers moved up to eighth in the Championship table thanks to an excellent 2-0 win at Birmingham City in midweek, giving manager Liam Rosenior a win over his former boss at Derby County, Wayne Rooney.
It meant a fourth win from seven games on the road in the league this season for Hull, a stark contrast to their home form, which has seen them secure just the one victory in six outings.
They return to the MKM Stadium today to host a fourth-placed Preston North End team who, after an excellent start to the league campaign, are going through something of a lull, arriving in East Yorkshire without a win in six league games.
Coyle is aware of the problems his team have experienced on home soil and said everyone was determined to turn fortunes around in front of their own fans.
“We've dominated games at home and not quite come away with three points,” said Coyle. “If we just get those finer details right, then we'll be in a really good spot.
“There's so much as a group we can improve on. We're still in a really healthy position in the league.
“It's about us now putting a run together. We have a chance on Saturday to back up a great performance earlier this week.”
On-loan Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is a doubt for the clash against the Lilywhites, suffering with a groin problem which saw him taken off at St Andrew’s on Wednesday night.
Rosenior is hopeful he will have recovered, but insisted he would not risk the 20-year-old unnecessarily.
"It's one that keeps him out a matter of days so he's touch and go for Saturday,” said Rosenior. “We got him scanned on Thursday as quickly as we could and the scans came back really positive.
"I don't want to risk him. We'll see how he is, we'll check him out on Saturday morning and make a decision then."