Hull City v QPR: The wretched statistic which is making Liam Rosenior lose sleep

EIGHTY-SIX days and counting.

Liam Rosenior is still awaiting his first home win as Hull City manager and he admits to it being a millstone on his back, while being entitled to get heartily sick of fielding questions about it.

The fact remains they will persist the longer that the Tigers, without a victory on home soil since October 5 and winless in their last eight matches in all competitions, don't rectify that damning statistic.

Rosenior, whose side are now pitched into successive winnable looking home games with Cardiff City visiting in seven days’ time, said: "I want it done.

Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"I go to bed thinking about our home form. I wake up in the morning thinking about our home form. Let's just end it please..

"I have always dreamt of being a manager at this football club and I still have not had a home win.

"We've only had four home games in three months with the break, but it has felt like a long time. I want to see those fans smiling after a game.

"We are not far away.

"You could spin it and use any statistic, we are three unbeaten at home.

" I just want us to go out, be really on the front foot and be aggressive from the first whistle, which we weren't against Huddersfield Town.

"We want to rectify that performance and hopefully I get the selection right.

"It's one of those. Our away form is so good that even if we had average home form, we'd be right where we wanted to be."

Recent signing Malcolm Ebiowei will be in attendance today and will be in first-team contention once he gets over a slight injury.

Jacob Greaves (pelvis) is a doubt for the QPR test, while Ryan Longman (glute/back) is rated 50-50.

Dimitrios Pelkas (knee) will return to training in the middle of next week - ahead of schedule - but it will still be an additional ten days to a fortnight before he is in the first-team picture again.

Adama Traore will take part in a further practice game on Tuesday as he boosts his game-time levels further following a long-term injury and will also feature in a couple of under-21 matches to continue to build up his fitness after that.

On Crystal Palace loanee Ebiowei, Rosenior continued: "I can't wait for him to get here.

"It feels like a long time, but I really believe he's worth the wait.

"He's someone I can't wait to work with.