Hull City v Reading: Hull aiming for quality over quantity in first summer transfer window under owner Acun Ilicali

It will be the first full transfer window Acun Ilicali has had as owner and given how big a personality the Turkish television presenter is, he will want to stamp it on his club.

It means many who play at home to Reading today will be in the last knockings of Tigers careers, but coach Arveladze says the changes might not be as widespread as some expect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I don’t think it will be 10 or 15 (signings) but we need some numbers because some boys will definitely leave,” said the Georgian.

TOM HUDDLESTONE: Hull City midfielder is out of contract this summer and made just four substitute appearances for Shota Arveladze.

“We have to fill in.

“There are questions about who is going to stay and who is not. Some don’t want to stay because they’re not happy and whatever we offer will not be enough.

“Even if I think I can still give them a lot, they may not think this way and may not agree with the decisions I’ve made.

“We have to build and the most important thing is to find the right ones the club deserves,” he said.

OWNER: Acun Ilicali. Picture: Tony Johnson

“Of course the club will probably make mistakes as well – every club does, even the huge clubs. But we have to make sure it’s a small number.”

Tom Huddlestone, Tom Eaves, Richie Smallwood, Matt Ingram, George Honeyman, Callum Elder, Mallik Wilks, Josh Emmanuel and Sean McLoughlin are out of contract in the summer but the club can trigger 12-month extensions in each case.

Arveladze says in some cases that will be dictated by the players’ attitudes, though in others it is hard to see them having a choice.

Huddlestone has made four brief substitute appearances for Arveladze, Wilks has played just five minutes and Emmanuel not at all due to fitness issues.

“We had a good two or three meetings with the board, Acun (Ilicali, the owner) and Tan (Kesler, vice-chairman) but the club has decided to speak first to the ones who definitely want to stay,” said Arveladze, who has Nathan Baxter, Liam Walsh, Marcus Forss, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Di’Shon Bernard on loan.

“But I know the boys who are really happy and want to stay and spend their future with us.