Hull City v Reading: Liam Rosenior on a special day in his career and life

It is a big day for him and his family - who will be in attendance on this special occasion - and the Tigers head coach is big on family.

Sadly, his late grandmother Cath Mills, who moved from London to East Yorkshire three decades ago, will not be there.

A City fan who adopted the club as her own team after heading north, she passed away last November.

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior. Picture: PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her passion for the amber and black was first imbued in her grandson on his annual trips north in the school holidays.

It gave Rosenior an insight into Hull City, even if another family member was keen to steer him in the direction of another sporting team in the city. Hull Vikings.

Rosenior told The Yorkshire Post: "When I was a little boy, I remember going to watch Hull at Boothferry Park when I was 10 for fun when I was up here for summer holidays.

"My uncle Rob hates football and when my mother would bring me up to spend time with my cousin and nan, he used to take me to the speedway as he hated the football!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I used to push him and push him to Boothferry Park to stand on the terraces and watch them play.

"It is amazing how these things work out where I am now manager of the club. It is a great honour, but I am here to be successful as well.

"I'll be really disappointed in my time here if it's not a successful time for the club.

"That is my biggest focus; enjoying it by winning games of football in the long-term."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of today’s game against one of his old clubs, he added: "It's great and an emotional occasion for me and my family, but it drives me to be successful.

"The benefits of all my time here is that I understand what the people from Hull represent and what the city is about - honesty, hard work and integrity.

"It's something I want to bring - win, lose or draw. I want my players to represent the club in the right way. Which is giving 100 per cent and not taking the foot off the gas."

Rosenior's emotional connection to Hull and the Tigers - and the fact that he was a successful and popular player at the club from 2010-2015 - gives him a headstart with fans in what he hopes will be a long and rewarding time in East Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traditional characteristics which every strong family are forged upon, such as togetherness, closing ranks in hard times and looking out for each other, are values which the 38-year-old believes will be important for the club moving forward.

On the pitch, he views character, mentality and unity as qualities which are more important than pure footballing talent.

Given that he has inherited a side who have lost six of their last seven home matches, his comments are prescient.

Experiences in his career have taught him as much as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "I was really fortunate that I had five great years as a player here where I felt I was a big part in the dressing room and in terms of creating a culture of togetherness.

"I went to Brighton when they were 20th in the Championship and was also a big part in the dressing room in creating togetherness again in being promoted.

"I then went into Derby and we were in administration and when I walked away from the club, it was one where everyone was together.

"That is the most important thing in anything, not just football but team sport and business - where everyone is working together and looking after each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's the culture I want here. It's characters first for me. When I sign or pick a player, they have to give 100 per cent as a minimum to play in my team. It doesn't matter how good you are.

"It feels like I have been here for a year already, which is credit to everyone. The staff and players have made me feel welcome and it's a really good group of people here that I want success for."

Rosenior's time at previous club Derby has been well documented. It was a period when the club were in all manner of strife and one that no football course can prepare you for.

Experiencing the vicissitudes has made Rosenior a stronger person and potentially a better manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosenior said: "I created some really good friendships with people and learned a lot from people - Wayne Rooney, Justin (Walker) who is now with me and other people at the club in terms of who you are when things are against you. We had that for a long time.